Comparing Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Amcor Limited ADS (NYSE:AMCRY)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Amcor Limited ADS pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amcor pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor Limited ADS has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amcor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amcor and Amcor Limited ADS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 0 1 0 2.00 Amcor Limited ADS 1 1 1 0 2.00

Amcor currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.56%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Amcor Limited ADS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amcor and Amcor Limited ADS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $9.46 billion 1.64 $430.20 million $0.61 15.72 Amcor Limited ADS $9.32 billion 1.39 $724.00 million N/A N/A

Amcor Limited ADS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amcor.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Amcor Limited ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.72% 22.10% 7.36% Amcor Limited ADS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amcor beats Amcor Limited ADS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Amcor Limited ADS Company Profile

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. It also provides flexible and film packaging products for various industries; and tobacco packaging products. Amcor Limited was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

