Comparing GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) & Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF)

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -1, meaning that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Painted Pony Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Painted Pony Energy 8.34% 3.31% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Painted Pony Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $355.10 million 1.76 -$283.60 million $1.09 2.05 Painted Pony Energy $312.07 million 0.25 $5.45 million N/A N/A

Painted Pony Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR.

Dividends

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Painted Pony Energy does not pay a dividend. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Painted Pony Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Painted Pony Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summary

Painted Pony Energy beats GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.