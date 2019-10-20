Contrasting ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 1 4 0 2.80

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $15.22, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility N/A 11.77% 2.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Verra Mobility $370.15 million 6.13 -$58.40 million ($0.67) -21.34

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verra Mobility.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

