Cosmos Price Reaches $2.76 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00034522 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone. Cosmos has a total market cap of $526.96 million and $116.21 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00086607 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001194 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00116536 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,041.71 or 1.00458144 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003422 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000646 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

