Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.08. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,194. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.