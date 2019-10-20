Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,597 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $94.10.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

