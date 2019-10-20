Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,987 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

