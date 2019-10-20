Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 3,072 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 793,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $107.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

