Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,039 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,984,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,384,000 after acquiring an additional 323,798 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,050,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $551,027,000 after acquiring an additional 127,342 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,749,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,089,000 after acquiring an additional 82,846 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,059,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $62.55 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

