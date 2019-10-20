Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 96 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 281,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,924,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter.

JNK opened at $108.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $109.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

