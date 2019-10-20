Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 75,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $20,415,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

