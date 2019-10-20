Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $66,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $132,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

VEEV stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.