Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average of $163.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.