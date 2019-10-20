Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

