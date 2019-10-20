Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to Neutral

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,160 ($28.22) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,115.50 ($27.64).

SVT opened at GBX 2,270 ($29.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,033.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,315 ($30.25). The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

