Credit Suisse Group Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $48.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,712,000 after purchasing an additional 145,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

