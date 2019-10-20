Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Informa to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 819 ($10.70) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 897.30 ($11.72).

Get Informa alerts:

LON:INF opened at GBX 767 ($10.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 31.83. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 826.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 814.06.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.