Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€15.30” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.82 ($18.40).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €14.95 ($17.38) on Wednesday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.33.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

