Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.39 ($74.87).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €48.56 ($56.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €53.32. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

