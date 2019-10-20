Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.51. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 60.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 94,730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 14.8% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 123,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

