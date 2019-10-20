Creditbit (CRB) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. Creditbit has a total market cap of $15,131.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditbit alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00849380 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.