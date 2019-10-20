Critical Analysis: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Gladstone Land (NYSE:LAND)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.35 million 5.56 $37.46 million N/A N/A Gladstone Land $36.69 million 6.74 $2.63 million $0.51 23.31

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 26.72% 9.56% 3.61% Gladstone Land 15.13% 2.59% 0.86%

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gladstone Land pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Land 1 0 2 0 2.33

Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Gladstone Land on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 86 farms, comprised of 73,900 acres in 10 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $620 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually; as well as permanent crops, such as almonds, blueberries, and pistachios, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 72 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04445 per month, or $0.5334 per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.