CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Tops $0.0128 on Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $44,807.00 and $358.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007210 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000594 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,978 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.