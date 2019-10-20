Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Crown by 4,864.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Crown by 12.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

