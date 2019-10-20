Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Set at $79.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.10.

Crown stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Crown has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crown by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 65,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Crown by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

