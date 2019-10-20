Crypto Sports Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $275,064.00 and $1,585.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00662396 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027342 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004004 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,111,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,943,346 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

