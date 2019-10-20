CryptoCarbon Tops 1-Day Volume of $460.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $144,696.00 and approximately $460.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00227948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.01125899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

