Cryptonite (XCN) Price Tops $0.0002

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a market cap of $116,575.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,224.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.02130306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.49 or 0.02729004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00667296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00686005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00444496 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012180 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.