Cryptopay Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2,181.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041916 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.35 or 0.06123090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042314 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,727 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

