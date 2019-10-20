CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $82.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cascend Securities lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.69.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,651,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,034. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. CSX has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,579,000 after buying an additional 544,542 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,276,000 after buying an additional 83,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CSX by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 304,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after buying an additional 129,631 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

