Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 423 Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,532,000 after buying an additional 468,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,701,000 after buying an additional 93,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,650,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,929,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.69. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 1.13%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.