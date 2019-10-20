Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 83,907 shares of company stock valued at $456,912. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX opened at $5.66 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

