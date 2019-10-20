Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at about $11,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE TREX opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $244,149.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $788,616.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,572 shares of company stock worth $3,305,927 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.