Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $702,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 166.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Starbucks by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

