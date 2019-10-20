Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $993,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,369,000 after buying an additional 443,962 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 280,458 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

