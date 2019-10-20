Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 301.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 90,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $92.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.