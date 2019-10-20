Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 470 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.