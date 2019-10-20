CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,041,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

NYSE CVS opened at $66.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

