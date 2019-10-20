Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.97.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

