Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.34.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,640 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

