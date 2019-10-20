Dawson James Begins Coverage on Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dawson James began coverage on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Dyadic International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of DYAI opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $57,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

