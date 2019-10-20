Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.92. 1,448,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,854. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average is $158.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.21.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

