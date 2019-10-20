Delcath Systems Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 22nd (OTCMKTS:DCTH)

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, October 22nd. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

