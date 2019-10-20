Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DERM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,785,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,551. Dermira has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 478.29% and a negative net margin of 306.91%. The business had revenue of $66.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dermira will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 23,419 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dermira by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 216,449 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dermira by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 392,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dermira by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,828 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dermira by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 659,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 176,242 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Dermira by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 586,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

