Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERI. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of ERI opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

