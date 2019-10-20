Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cybg (LON:CYBG)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYBG. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Cybg in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Cybg in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cybg from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cybg currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 194.92 ($2.55).

Shares of Cybg stock opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.74) on Thursday. Cybg has a 52-week low of GBX 102.25 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 281.80 ($3.68). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 324 shares of company stock worth $45,009.

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

