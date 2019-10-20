DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 billion. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

