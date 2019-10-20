DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.50. DHT has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in DHT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,191,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

