DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $437,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.