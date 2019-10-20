DNB Asset Management AS Buys 932 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 25.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 169.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $2,202,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,506 shares of company stock worth $9,412,050 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $89.64 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

